Football star Nguyen Quang Hai (Photo: bongdaplus.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Football star Nguyen Quang Hai has got a working visa for France, according to his representative Nguyen Dac Van, who added that he is expected to back to the European country this week.



The midfielder has signed a contract with a French club in Ligue 2 but he kept its name undisclosed. He returned to Vietnam on June 14 after signing the contract to apply for a working visa.



The contract will be effective after Hai completes the medical examination. He will wear his trademark No 19 jersey at the new club.



Hai started his career 16 years ago and has spent his entire career at Hanoi FC, from the youth to the senior team.



He has played 126 matches and scored 35 goals as yet during his 16 years at Hanoi FC which negotiated with the midfielder for a contract extension but he remained steadfast in moving abroad.



At the age of 25, he won three top-tier V-League 1 championships in 2016, 2018, and 2019, two National Cup trophies in 2019 and 2020, and three titles of the Vietnam Super Cup in 2019, 2020 and 2021 with Hanoi FC.



Hai rose to prominence with a series of stellar performances that helped Vietnam reach the final of the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship.



He won the Vietnam Golden Ball in 2018 and was honoured as the Best Player in Southeast Asia in 2019./.