Business HCM City targets completion of many transport projects in 2020 Ho Chi Minh City's authorities are planning to complete or start key transport infrastructure projects this year in an aim to reduce traffic congestion and develop connections between the city and neighbouring provinces.

Business Most processing, manufacturing companies expect growth, stability About 84.8 percent of businesses in the processing – manufacturing sector predicted expansion and stability in their production for the first quarter of 2020, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said.

Business Customs sector targets collecting 14.6 billion USD in 2020 The General Department of Customs hopes to collect 338 trillion VND (14.6 billion USD) for the State budget this year, a year-on-year increase of 12.5 percent.

Business Twelve banks clear all bad debts at VAMC Twelve out of 40 commercial banks have so far cleared all their non-performing loans (NPLs) kept at the Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC).