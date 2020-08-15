“For a Vietnam with no one left behind amid COVID-19” project launched
The Management and Sustainable Development Institute (MSD) in coordination with 14 partners on August 15 launched the project “For a Vietnam with no one left behind amid COVID-19.”
At the launching ceremony (Photo: www.qdnd.vn)
Under the project, to last until December, more than 400 needy households in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will receive food and hygienic equipment, and instructions on how to fight the pandemic.
The total funding of the project is 78,500 USD provided by United Way Worldwide (UWW), 3M Company, and Community Chest of Korea (CCK).
MSD Director Nguyen Phuong Linh said through the project, the institute and its partners want to ease the burden for those hardest affected by the pandemic, expressing her hope that the model will be rolled out on the larger scale so that no one is left behind.
According to Jacky Kang, Director of 3M Vietnam, projects in cooperation with the UWW form part of the company’s programme valued at 20 million USD, aiming to cope with COVID-19 globally.
On this occasion, gifts, including food, medical supplies and hygienic equipment, were presented to 15 households in Hanoi./.