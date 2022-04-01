The General Statistics Office reported in the first quarter of this year, the number of foreign tourists to the country reached nearly 91,000, a year-on-year rise of over 89 percent.

Revenue from accommodation and food services in the January-March period increased by 1.2 percent year on year, while tourism revenue rose by 1.9 percent year on year.

From March 15, tourism activities have been fully reopened for both international and domestic tourism.

Conditions and regulations on immigration and health for international tourists have become much more favourable.

The unilateral visa exemption policy for 13 countries has been restored, along with the immigration policy as before the pandemic.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism said the reopening of tourism activities from March 15 is a very important milestone for Vietnam's tourism industry.

It said the move does not only boost economic recovery but also affirms that Vietnam is a safe and friendly destination, contributing to improving the position of the country's tourism in the context that tourism in other countries around the world is also recovering./.

VNA