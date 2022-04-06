Foreign arrivals to Vietnam surge in Q1
The number of foreign arrivals to Vietnam in the first quarter of this year jumped 89.1 percent year-on-year to 91,000 as the country has fully reopened and many international flights have been restored, according to General Statistics Office (GSO).
VNA
