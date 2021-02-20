Foreign direct investment spurs economic growth in Vietnam
Foreign direct investment plays an important role in Vietnam's economic growth.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicHead of PCC's Commission for Popularisation and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia
Under Decision 06-QDNS/TW on Feb. 18, 2021, member of the Party Central Committee (PCC) Nguyen Trong Nghia is assigned to be the head of the PCC's Commission for Popularisation and Education.
See more
InfographicVietnam sees positive changes in economic structure
During 10 years implementing socio-economic development strategy for 2011-2020, Vietnam has recorded encouraging achievements.
InfographicVietnam elevates rice brand on global market
Vietnam's rice output and value have been continually on the rise, affirming the country’s rice brand on the world market.
InfographicImport-export: Highlight of Vietnam’s economy during 2015-2020
Import-export activities were a highlight of Vietnam’s economy during the 2015-2020 period. In 2020, trade surplus reached 19.1 billion USD, marking the highest in five consecutive years recording trade surplus since 2016.
InfographicDevelopment strategy boosts Vietnam's economic growth
In the 10 years of implementating the socio-economic development strategy (2011-2020), Vietnam's economic growth has been maintained at a relatively high level, listed in the group of high-growth countries in the region and the world.
InfographicVietnam enjoys trade surplus of 1.3 billion USD in January
Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has obtained a trade surplus of 1.3 billion USD in January, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.