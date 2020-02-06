Foreign investors buy net 2 million USD on UPCoM in January
Foreign investors in January bought a total net value of 46 billion VND (nearly 2 million USD) worth of shares on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM).
Facility of Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Company. (Photo: VNA)
They bought in 419.4 billion VND worth of shares while selling a total of 373.3 billion VND worth of UPCoM shares in the first month of the year.
Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Company (BSR), the Vietnam Engine and Agricultural Machinery Corporation (VEA) and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) were in the top five must-buy and must-sell stocks for foreign investors.
Nine companies debuted on UPCoM in January and two were removed, raising the total number of companies on the secondary market to 879.
An average of 12.7 million shares was traded in each trading day in January, worth 217 billion VND.
The figures were down 7.28 percent and 10.26 percent from December 2019./.