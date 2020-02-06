Business Viettel soars in global valuable brand ranking The Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) has jumped 126 spots to the 355th position in the Brand Finance Global 500 Ranking in 2020.

Business Authority urges close watch of export at border gates with China The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Agency of Foreign Trade has urged for a close watch of the export of Vietnamese farm produce, particularly fruits and aquatic products, to China through northern border gates to get prepared against any unexpected development and prevent backlogs, as the acute respiratory disease caused by novel corona virus (nCoV) is ravaging the region.

Business PetroVietnam exceeds January target The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) surpassed many targets, including revenue and state budget contribution in the first month of 2020.