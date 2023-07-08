Politics ☕Afternoon briefing on July 7 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics India an important partner, trusted friend: Official President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Nguyen Phuong Nga received a delegation from the Indian Society for Cultural Co-operation and Friendship (ISCUF) led by its deputy head Mohanty Bijay in Hanoi on July 7.

Politics Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha receives Australian Ambassador Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha received Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski in Hanoi on July 7.

Politics Vietnam, China hold negotiations on maritime issues Vietnam and China held the 16th round of negotiations of the working group on the sea area beyond the mouth of the Gulf of Tonkin and the 13th round of talks of the working group for consultation on cooperation for mutual development at sea in China’s Guangdong province on July 4.