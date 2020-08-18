Foreigners arrested for illegal entry into Vietnam
Border guards in the northern border province of Cao Bang have arrested 15 foreigners for illegally entering Vietnam.
Foreigners arrested for illegal entry into Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
At 5:55pm on August 16, upon being informed of the appearance of strangers in Khuoi Ky hamlet, the border guard post in Dam Thuy commune, Trung Khanh district, sent a patrol out in pursuit and arrested 13 people of foreign nationality. Two other foreigners were arrested the following day.
The detainees said they came to Vietnam illegally to work for companies owned by Chinese nationals in Hanoi, central Quang Nam province, and several southern provinces. Thirteen had come from Fujian province and two from Guangxi.
The border guard post took the detainees to a quarantine zone at Dam Thuy’s medical centre, in line with COVID-19 prevention and control regulations./.