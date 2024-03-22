Environment Quang Tri promotes forest protection, afforestation to reduce emissions The central province of Quang Tri is mobilising resources and focusing on implementing solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through natural forest protection and afforestation.

Environment Hatinh langur spotted in Quang Tri Two Hatinh langurs (Trachypithecus hatinhensis), a critically endangered primate species, have been spotted in Huong Phung commune, Huong Hoa district, the central province of Quang Tri.

Environment WB's 51.5-million-USD payment helping Vietnam reduce emissions Vietnam has received a 51.5-million-USD payment for verified emissions reductions (carbon credits) for reducing deforestation and forest degradation (commonly known as REDD+) and for enhancing carbon stored in forests through reforestation and afforestation.

Environment United actions, balance crucial to ensure sustainable water resources use: Official Amid climate change impacts and global population growth, countries must stay united and act together to balance human rights and people's needs for water resources as well as balance in benefits from water resources for countries using the same water sources, stated Nguyen Minh Khuyen, Vice Director of the Department of Water Resources Management under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.