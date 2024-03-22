Quang Tri promotes forest protection, afforestation to reduce emissions
The central province of Quang Tri is mobilising resources and focusing on implementing solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through natural forest protection and afforestation.
Forests in Quang Tri's Gio Linh district (Photo: VNA)Quang Tri (VNA) – The central province of Quang Tri is mobilising resources and focusing on implementing solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through natural forest protection and afforestation.
Quang Tri is one of six provinces in the north central region piloting the trading of carbon credits, and the financial management of payment agreements to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in accordance with Decree No. 107/2022/ND-CP 2022 of the Government.
The province currently has five natural forests managed by local communities that are certified for sustainable forest development and management by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), as well as for ecosystem services in terms of carbon absorption and storage with a total area of 2,145 hectares, providing carbon absorption of 7,000 tonnes a year and storage of about 350,000 tonnes.
In the 2023 – 2025 period, the province is paid 51 billion VND (2 million USD) from forest carbon absorption and storage services, thanks to its engagement in reducing emissions through forest protection. The money is used to pay for forest management and protection, and afforestation. The province has allocated about 20,000 hectares out of over 126,000 hectares of natural forests to more than 100 communities and nearly 1,000 households to manage and protect.
On March 19, the provincial People's Committee approved a project on conserving, restoring and improving ecosystem services of carbon absorption and storage of community-managed natural forests, sponsored by Etifor S.r.l.Benefit Company of Italy’s Padua University with a total capital of 6.5 billion VND. The project will be implemented in the mountainous area in the north of Huong Hoa district until February 2028./.