Environment United actions, balance crucial to ensure sustainable water resources use: Official Amid climate change impacts and global population growth, countries must stay united and act together to balance human rights and people's needs for water resources as well as balance in benefits from water resources for countries using the same water sources, stated Nguyen Minh Khuyen, Vice Director of the Department of Water Resources Management under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Environment Cuc Phuong national park strives to promote ecotourism Cuc Phuong National Park in the northern province of Ninh Binh on March 21 held a consultation conference to collect opinions on its plan for developing ecotourism in the 2023-2030 period and to introduce a set of mascots for the run Jungle Paths 2024.

Environment Vietnam, US offer training on sustainable rare earth development The Vietnam Geological Department (VGD) and the US Department of State's Bureau of Energy Resources partnered to host a technical training session on economic geology and mineral resource reserve valuation methods in Hanoi on March 21.

Environment Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park receives 11 rare animals The Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park Management Board in the central province of Quang Binh has announced that it has recently received 11 rare wild animals transferred by the Hanoi Wild Animal Rescue Centre for further rescue and release back into the natural environment.