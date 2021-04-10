Sci-Tech Digital transformation a core factor in growth Digital transformation is regarded as a core factor in Vietnam’s comprehensive growth, given the country is now embarking on the 2021-2030 socio-economic development strategy.

Sci-Tech Vietnam shakes hand with RoK’s Naver to drive AI ambitions: Nikkei Vietnam has entered into a partnership with the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s biggest internet company as part of a national strategy that seeks to transform the Southeast Asian country into a global player in artificial intelligence by the start of the next decade.

Sci-Tech Bac Giang: Sci-tech application to promote socio-economic development The northern province of Bac Giang will focus on investment in research and the application of science and technology to serve local socio-economic development in the time to come, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Sci-Tech Viettel’s security firm triumphs at world cyber-attack contest Viettel Cyber Security Company, a subsidiary of Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group, triumphed at the Pwn2Own 2021 contest - one of the world largest cyber-attack competitions – which was held virtually by Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative (ZDI) on April 7 and 8.