Staff at a concentrated quarantine site in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed during the past 24 hours to 6pm on January 7, all Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad and being quarantined, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The new cases brought the national tally to 1,509, including 693 locally-transmitted cases.

The number of recovered patients reached 1,353, while fatalities remain at 35.

Among patients under treatment, 14 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, six twice and seven thrice.

A total of 19,392 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-affected regions are staying in quarantine nationwide.

Meanwhile, the numbers of COVID-19 infections are still rising in several Southeast Asian countries.

Also on January 7, Indonesia confirmed 9,321 new cases, the highest daily so far, raising the national count to 797,723. An additional 224 COVID-19 deaths were recorded the same day, taking the total fatalities from the disease to 23,520.

Malaysia also reported the highest daily cases since the pandemic started in the country, at 3,027.



The Philippines said COVID-19 cases in the country have surpassed 482,000 after 1,353 cases were detected on January 7. The fatalities also increased by nine to 9,356.

Though the country has yet to detect any infection of the new variants of the coronavirus, the Philippines has restricted travelling to and from 27 countries and territories until January 15.

Meanwhile, Thailand reported 305 new cases and one more death on January 7. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country now reached 9,636 with 67 deaths./.