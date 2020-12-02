Four killed, two missing as flash floods hit Central Highlands, South Central regions
Four people had been killed and two others missing because of widespreading flooding, triggered by adverse downpours, in the Central Highlands and the South Central region, as of 6:00pm on December 1.
Hanoi (VNA) – Four people had been killed and two others missing because of widespread flooding, triggered by adverse downpours, in the Central Highlands and the South Central region, as of 6:00pm on December 1.
Of the four deaths, three were in the south central province of Khanh Hoa and one in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong. One missing was reported in Khanh Hoa and the other in Lam Dong.
In Khanh Hoa, National Highway 27C remained blocked after heavy rains caused landslides in several of its sections. The province also reported that a group of 36 tourists and nine local tour guides, who started going trekking four days ago, have been stranded by flash floods in Son Thanh commune, Khanh Son district. All of them remained safe. A search and rescue team was dispatched on December 1 to help those people.
The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has requested Khanh Hoa and Lam Dong to focus their efforts on rescue stranded tourists and search for missing people. It has urged affected cities and provinces to continue taking measures to address consequences of flooding, particularly in flooded and isolated areas, and tighten control on local tourism activities.
The central provinces from Quang Binh to Ninh Thuan and those in the Central Highlands have been tasked to keep a close watch on the developments of flooding and landslides to provide local residents with instant updates and have timely response./.