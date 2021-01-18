Foxconn invests in 270-million USD laptop plant in Bac Giang
Foxconn Singapore PTE Ltd will build a 270-million USD plant to produce laptops and tablets at Quang Chau industrial park in the northern province of Bac Giang.
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)
Bac Giang (VNA) – Foxconn Singapore PTE Ltd will build a 270-million USD plant to produce laptops and tablets at Quang Chau industrial park in the northern province of Bac Giang.
The company was among four projects of Singaporean and Hong Kong investors with total capital of nearly 570 million USD awarded investment certificates at a ceremony on January 18.
Besides Foxconn, Risesun Investment Pte.Ltd (Singapore) will pour 75 million USD in a plant to produce plastic and composite products and 6 million USD into another factory to manufacture PVC decorative films at Hoa Phu industrial park.
Ja Solar Investment (Hong Kong) Limited invests 210 million USD in a photovoltaic manufacturing plant at Quang Chau industrial park.
Addressing the ceremony, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Anh Duong pledged to provide investors with the best technical infrastructure and services while facilitating administrative procedures for those landing investment in the locality.
He affirmed Bac Giang will organise regular dialogues with enterprises so as to remove bottlenecks for them in a timely manner.
The official took the occasion to ask the investors to carry out their projects in line with schedule, prioritise of high technologies in production, as well as work to balance benefits of their companies and the workers.
The investors should work with local authorities to receive timely support, and fully access preferential investment policies in the province, he added.
General Director of Foxconn in Vietnam Zhuo Xianhong, on behalf of the investors, pledged to abide by Vietnamese laws as well as implement the projects in line with registration.
He hoped to receive support from competent authorities in Bac Giang province./.
