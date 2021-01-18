Business Vinamilk exports plant-based and condensed milk to China Vinamilk said it exported ten containers of plant-based milk to China in the early days of 2021 and five more containers of condensed milk will soon depart for the world’s largest market.

Business Vietnam stands firm amid pandemic: international media Foreign media have run several articles highlighting Vietnam’s economic success given a struggling world plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Big tyre exporters not subjected to US anti-dumping duties Major Vietnamese tyre exporters have not dumped passenger tyres in the US, according to the US Department of Commerce (DOC)’s latest affirmative preliminary anti-dumping duty determinations for passenger vehicle and light truck tires from the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Business Co-working space expects huge rise in demand Many businesses have struggled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but co-working spaces have bucked the trend and is expected to expand in the coming time, fuelled by companies seeking flexible leasing contracts, according to Savills experts.