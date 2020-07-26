World Japanese scholar speaks highly of Vietnam’s role in RCEP talks Professor Ryo Ikebe from the Senshu University of Japan has noted that Vietnam plays an important role in gathering voices of 10 ASEAN members in Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) talks.

World Singaporean PM announces new cabinet Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on July 25 announced his new Cabinet 15 days after the People's Action Party (PAP) won this year’s general election with 61.24 percent of the votes.

World Vietnam plays huge role in 25-year ASEAN development: Russian expert Vietnam has played a huge role in the ASEAN development over the last 25 years, Grigory Trofimchuk, Chairman of the Russia-based Expert Council of the Eurasian Foundation for Support of Scientific Research, has said.

World Cambodia suspends flights from Indonesia, Malaysia Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on July 25 approved the Ministry of Health’s proposal to temporarily ban all flights from Malaysia and Indonesia to curb the spread of COVID-19 from August 1.