It is another one-month extension to the current policy, issued in mid-May and extended twice since, to support foreigners stuck in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move means from now until September 30, people who came to Vietnam under visa waiver programmes, e-visas or tourism visas from March 1 can stay or leave Vietnam without doing any paperwork or paying any fees.

Regulations on those who entered the country before March 1 remain the same as the current policy. They can be considered for this permit extension as long as they can prove they are stranded in Vietnam due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who do not fall under these categories or have committed illegal actions have to abide by the existing laws on immigration./.

VNA