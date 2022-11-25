Friendly match against Dortmund important for Vietnam, says Park
A friendly match against Borussia Dortmund is considered a good opportunity for the national team of Vietnam to get better in different areas.
Head coach Park Hang-seo spoke to reporters on the first day of his team's practice in Hanoi.
"I have not had time to watch Dortmund recently. But I used to be in Germany in 1999 and visited the club. I was really impressed with the club's 80,000-seat stadium and its professional training centre," Park said.
"Dortmund is a strong club that is really good at youth football training. They have established a high-quality training system which produces players with good technique and a tactical mind," he said.
Park said Vietnam could learn a lot from Dortmund when the two sides meet each other later this month in Hanoi.
He said although there was a gap between the two teams, his players would not let their supporters leave disappointed.
Meanwhile, the friendly match gives Park a chance to test new players and check his formation ahead of the 2022 AFF Cup in December.
Park and the national team will have one week of practice before they entertain Dortmund at My Dinh Stadium on November 30.
"We all are excited to play Dortmund. It is a giant club in the world and is home to famous players who are watched by millions of fans," said defender Que Ngoc Hai.
"We can't wait to host them in Hanoi. I myself hope to have a good experience with them and learn from them. It will be good for us during preparation for the AFF Cup. I believe that supporters will come to support us and cheer the game," he said.
Dortmund, bringing its stars such as Emre Can, Mats Hummels and Marco Reus, will land in Vietnam on November 29 after playing matches in Singapore and Malaysia.
Supporters will have a chance to watch the team at an open training session on November 29 evening. Meanwhile, those who attend the match will have opportunities to win prizes worth a total of about 157 million VND (6,350 USD)./.