Culture - Sports Hoang Anh Gia Lai end Champions League campaign with home win Hoang Anh Gia Lai Football Club ended their AFC Champions League journey with a 1-0 win against Sydney FC, with Brazilian striker Washington Brandao scoring the only goal of the match.

Culture - Sports Painting tigers on dó paper Boasting many vivid colours both strong and emotional, artist Nguyen Doan Ninh has introduced a collection of 48 tiger paintings on dó paper.