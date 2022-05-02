Friendship football tournament connects Vietnamese, Japanese people
More than 100 amateur footballers of Vietnam and Japan took part in the Enshu Fukuroi friendship tournament in Shizuoka prefecture on May 1.
Vietnamese and Japanese players at the Enshu Fukuroi friendship tournament (Photo: VNA)Tokyo (VNA) –
The annual tourney, held by the Vietnamese People Association in Shizuoka, coincided with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio’s official visit to Vietnam.
Doan Xuan Tung, Chairman of the Vietnamese People Association in Shizuoka and head of the organising board, said the event was organised with a view to creating a playground for football lovers in Shizuoka, enhance the Vietnamese community’s solidarity, and promote cultural exchange between Vietnamese and Japanese in the prefecture.
Resumed after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament was attended by 16 teams.
Oran Fukuroi FC of Shizuoka prefecture won the first prize while the runners-up are Vietnamese teams - Numazu FC and VN Fukuroi FC./.