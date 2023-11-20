Business Trade ministry to publish FTA Index, facilitate utilisation of free trade deals The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is focusing on improving provinces and cities’ capabilities in helping local businesses take advantage of free trade agreements such as the UKVFTA and EVFTA by issuing an FTA Index by the end of 2023.

Business Tuna exports estimated at nearly 700 million USD in 10 months Tuna exports brought home 693 million USD during the first 10 months of 2023, falling 22% year on year and ranking third among aquatic products, reported the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Vietnamese bird’s nest products enter China The first batch of Vietnamese bird's nests has smoothly gone through customs at the Youyi Guan international border gate in Pingxiang city, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China, to enter China, according to Chinese media.

Business Hai Phong eyes stronger trade cooperation with India A conference promoting business opportunities and connection between the northern port city of Hai Phong and Indian partners has been held in both face-to-face and online formats as part of the Red River Delta – Hai Phong Industry and Trade Fair hosted by the municipal People’s Committee.