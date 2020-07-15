Business Banks do well in first half but difficulties lie ahead for the year Despite a worldwide economy hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the banking sector has still enjoyed a good first half of the year and are on course to meet targets.

Business Vietnam rises in JLL’s global real estate transparency index Vietnam’s two major cities, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, have contributed to the country’s higher rank in the 2020 Global Real Estate Transparency Index (GRETI).

Business Philippines urged to exclude Vietnam from steel probes The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has sent a consultation letter to the Philippines’ Department of Trade and Industry asking it to exclude Vietnam from three safeguard investigations on some steel products.

Business VNR launches app to sell tickets The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) officially launched an application to buy train tickets and pay online on smartphones from July 15 to improve customer services.