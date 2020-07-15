Fruit exports via Lao Cai border gate rising
Exports of fruits through border gates with China in the northern province of Lao Cai posted growth in the first half of 2020 despite COVID-19, according to the provincial Department of Customs.
In January-June, close to 27,000 tonnes of lychee are shipped to China through the Kim Thanh border gate. (Photo: VNA)
In the reviewed period, close to 27,000 tonnes of lychee were shipped to China through the Kim Thanh border gate, with export turnover of over 14.8 million USD, up 7 percent year on year.
Vietnam sold more than 18,800 tonnes of bananas in the January-June period, a six-fold increase year-on-year. Watermelon exports also rose 94 percent year-on-year to 12.4 million USD.
The increases were attributed to the effective implementation of e-customs procedures and the one-stop-shop model, speeding up the settlement of administrative procedures, according to Tran Anh Tu, deputy head of the Lao Cai border gate customs sub-department./.