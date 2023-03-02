Business Southcentral region, India eye to expand import-export cooperation A symposium on measures to promote import-export activities between India and localities in the southcentral region was held in Nha Trang city by the Indian Consultate Geneal in Ho Chi Minh City and the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa on March 1.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,638 VND/USD on March 2, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Economic institution reform crucial for completion of upper-middle-income goal: experts As Vietnam is about to join the group of upper-middle-income countries and pursuing the goal of becoming a developed and high-income country by 2045, the continuous renovation of economic institutions becomes more urgent than ever, said experts at a political dialogue workshop in Hanoi on March 1.

Business Hai Phong pledges optimal conditions for US investors Hai Phong will create optimal conditions for US investors to explore its investment environment and seek partnership with local firms, pledged Standing Vice Chairman of northern port city's People’s Committee Le Anh Quan.