Business More than 500 enterprises honoured with ‘High-Quality Vietnamese Goods’ title A list of 524 enterprises winning the title of high-quality Vietnamese products in 2022, as selected by consumers, was announced by the Association of High-quality Goods Enterprises at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on March 22.

Business Bac Giang’s new firms surge over 20 percent in Q1 As many as 225 new businesses were set up in the northern province of Bac Giang in the first quarter of this year, up 20.3 percent from the same period in 2021.

Business Tra fish exports to EU bounce back After two consecutive years of decrease, tra fish exports to the European Union (EU) have bounced back.

Business E-commerce paving the way for businesses in new normal: webinar Vietnam is gradually shifting to a digital economy in which cross-border trading is becoming the core factor, an official from the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) told a webinar on e-commerce held on March 22.