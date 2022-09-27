Business Vinfast expands cooperation with Japanese electronics company in EV manufacturing VinFast, Vietnam’s first global EV maker, and Renesas Electronics Corporation, Japan’s premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, announced on September 26 that they are expanding their collaboration agreement to include automotive technology development of electric vehicles (EVs) and delivery of system components.

Business Green building aims to facilitate green practices in construction sector The Vietnam Green Building Week 2022, slated for October 13 - 14, is set to promote dialogue and multidimensional cooperation to facilitate green practices in the construction sector.

Business Binh Phuoc province lures investment into 62 projects The southern province of Binh Phuoc is calling for investment in 62 projects worth more than 23.5 billion USD until 2030 following a decision signed recently by its chairman.

Business Investors cautious about disbursing investments amid higher rates: experts As many major central banks tightened monetary policies to contain soaring inflation, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on September 22 also decided to hike its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points, effective September 23.