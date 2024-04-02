Business Infographic Registered FDI in Vietnam tops 6.17 billion USD in Q1 As of March 20, total newly-registered, additional, and contributed capital and share purchases of foreign investors stood at more than 6.17 billion USD in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 13.4%.

Business Infographic Textile & garment exports up 15% in January-February General Statistics Office figures reveal that Vietnam earned 5.2 billion USD from exporting textile and garment products in the opening two months of 2024, a 15-percent increase compared to the same period of 2023. The figures put textiles and garments in fourth position in terms of revenue-generating sectors.

Business Infographic Record trade surplus since 2009 in first two months Vietnam’s exports stood at 59.34 billion USD in the first two months of this year, while imports totalled 54.62 billion USD. The trade surplus was therefore 4.72 billion USD, the highest since 2009.