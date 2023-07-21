World New corporate registrations hike in Thailand New corporate registrations are expected to reach 83,000-90,000 this year, boosted by the increase in foreign tourists and the Thai economic recovery, outstripping an earlier projection of 75,000-78,000, reported the Thai Commerce Ministry's Business Development Department.

ASEAN Vietnam, Malaysia play indispensable role in ASEAN: Malaysian expert Both Vietnam and Malaysia play an important and indispensable role in ASEAN, including in the fields of economy, diplomacy and security, said Collins Chong Yew Keat, an expert on policy and foreign affairs at the University of Malaya, Malaysia.

World Thai parliament to vote for new PM again on July 27 Speaker of the Thai National Assembly Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has announced that another joint sitting of the House and Senate for the selection of the country’s new Prime Minister is scheduled for July 27.

World Philippines sets up sovereign wealth fund to boost economic development President of the Philippines Jr Ferdinand Marcos on July 18 signed into law creating the country’s first sovereign wealth fund worth 9 billion USD to promote economic growth and infrastructure development in the country.