President of the Vietnam -Germany Friendship Association in HCM City Nguyen Anh Tuan speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a meeting on September 28 to celebrate the 32nd German Unity Day (October 3).



In his remarks, President of the Vietnam-Germany Friendship Association in HCM City Nguyen Anh Tuan congratulated Germany on its achievements recorded over the past three decades.



Highlighting the friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the Vietnamese and Germany people, he said their bilateral strategic partnership has been consolidated and enhanced in all spheres, from economy and trade, to science-technology, justice, education and culture.



The two sides provided mutual support during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding that his association is coordinating with the German Consulate General in HCM City and German partners to implement charitable activities and people-to-people exchanges.



German Consul General Josefine Wallat said during the pandemic, Vietnam supported the German community here, while Germany provided medical equipment and vaccines to the Southeast Asian nation.



The mutual support demonstrated the sentiments between Vietnam and Germany as “true friends”, she said./.