Inspection at a pig farm in Chuong My district (Photo: VNA)

Germany stands ready to share experience in African swine fever (ASF) prevention and control with Hanoi, said Hans-Joachim Fuchtel, Parliamentary State Secretary at German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture.Meeting with Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy on August 23, Fuchtel suggested Hanoi send its staff to attend training courses in Germany, and study advanced technologies of its twining states Germany.Quy said Hanoi is carrying out a wide range of measures to prevent ASF so as to be free from the disease by the end of this year.As food safety and hygiene have been given top priority in the city, local authorities have enhanced training courses and popularisation to raise public awareness of the issue, as well as control material quality, he said.The Hanoi official expressed his hope that beside food safety and hygiene, Hanoi and Germany will promote cooperation in the other fields. He wished Fuchtel would serve as a bridge to promote trade and investment between the two sides, thus strengthening the relations between Hanoi and German localities, and Vietnam and Germany as a whole.-VNA