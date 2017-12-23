A colossal Christmas tree made from 6,000 earthen pots has been erected in Luu My parish in Tru Son commune, Do Luong district, Nghe An province, aiming to promote Tru Son craft village’s traditional production.

The Christmas tree is 25 metres tall and eight metres wide. It is made of five tonnes of steel and covered in more than 6,000 claypots.

“The earthen pots are soft and fragile. It’s difficult to make the tree”, said Dang Van Thanh, a worker from Tru Son commune, Do Luong district, Nghe An province.

Thanh said all the workers were very happy to work night and day to complete the special Christmas tree.

Whatever you cook with these earthen pots, the food will be more tasty, our priest wants to promote the traditional craft and introduce it to foreign friends, therefore we made this Christmas tree, said Nguyen Thi Thai, another worker from Tru Son commune, Do Luong district, Nghe An province.

More than 20 skilled craftsmen and welders in Luu My parish worked on the tree for more than a month. As the claypots are fragile, they are attached to an iron frame. The exterior of the Christmas tree is decorated with colourful lights.

Priest An Ton Hoang Trung Hoa maintained that making the Christmas tree with earthenware pots will help to promote the unique traditional products of locals.-VNA





