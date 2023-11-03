Gift festival expected to promote Hanoi tourism
Tourists explore products of Thuy Ung Horn Comb Craft Village in Thuong Tin district (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Tourism Gift Festival, slated for November 3-5 at the Tran Nhan Tong pedestrian space in Hai Ba Trung district, is expected to promote the capital city’s image as an attractive and safe tourist destination, and support artisans and craft village in making their products better meet the demand of both domestic and international tourists.
Themed “Hanoi – Come to love,” the festival is hoped to become a highlight of the Hanoi tourism, helping increase the capital city’s attractiveness to visitors.
Hanoi craft villages and businesses will display their gift products at 70 booths at the event, alongside an art exhibition using 3D mapping technology, displays of typical craft villages of Hanoi such as Phu Vinh rattan and bamboo village, Thach Xa bamboo dragonfly village, and Bat Trang pottery village. A photo exhibition spotlighting the beauty of Hanoi will also be arranged.
According to Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Travel Association Phung Quang Thang, Hanoi is home to 1,350 craft villages, including more than 300 recognised traditional craft villages. However, the presence of gift products by these villages in tourist sites and destinations has remained modest due to old-fashioned designs, he said.
Head of the Sub-Association of Craft Villages - Ancient Villages - Cultural Villages Nguyen Van Su said that what the villages lack is new designs for their products. He expressed hope to coordinate with artists and creative designers to make modern designs for craft villages’ products.
Director of the Hanoi Tourism Department Dang Huong Giang said that the department will coordinate with localities across the city to promote craft village tourism, while developing more outlets introducing gift products to create new destinations for the city’s tourism.
In recent years, Hanoi has organised many creative design competitions for gift products. The city has held the annual Tourism Gift Festival in a bid to connect craft villages and gift production facilities and local residents and tourists.
In the first 10 months of this year, Hanoi welcomed 20.7 million visitors, including 3.6 million foreign travellers, up 34.3% and 3.5 times year on year, respectively./.