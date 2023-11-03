Travel Tan Hoa commune – from zero to hero Tan Hoa commune in Minh Hoa district, the central province of Quang Binh, battered by a cocktail of natural disasters every year, has risen from immense hardships to become an excellent tourism village. Most recently, it has been named among the Best Tourism Villages 2023 by the World Tourism Organsiation (UNWTO).

Culture - Sports Turning Kate Festival into special tourism product of Binh Thuan The Kate Festival, one of the most important cultural events of the Cham ethnic people in Binh Thuan, which takes place from the end of the sixth month to the middle of the seventh month in Cham calendar, is a unique tourism product helping the south central province to draw visitors.

Videos Hoi An joins UNESCO Creative Cities Network The ancient city of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has been named in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) in terms of crafts and folk art.

Travel Thanh Hoa city works to develop tourism With its beautiful landscapes and rich cultural and historical traditions, Thanh Hoa city is positioned as a locality that plays an important role in tourism development strategies of Thanh Hoa province and the whole country.