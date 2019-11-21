Global forum of young Vietnamese intellectuals slated for late November
At the press conference (Source: sggp.org.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – The second Global Young Vietnamese Intellectual Forum will take place in Hanoi from November 26-28, the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCM CYU) announced on November 21.
The organizing board said at a press conference in Hanoi that the forum this year will take the theme of Young Vietnamese intellectuals for the goal of sustainable national development.
Secretary General of the forum Tran Xuan Bach said the forum offers a venue for young intellectuals to propose mechanisms to foster talents in an effective and practical way, thus encouraging young intellectuals to proactively contribute to the national cause of reform and innovation.
It also allows the intellectuals to reveal their initiatives, solutions and recommendations to the Party and State towards the goal of sustainable national development.
The forum is a channel for the Government and agencies to place orders for suggestions from the young intellectuals regarding national development.
The forum will be attended by 233 delegates, all are under 35 years old, with 127 domestic delegates and 106 from abroad.
The event will focus on four main topics, which are developing high-quality human resources; protecting the environment and natural resources and effective responding to climate change; technology and management in a digital economy; and improving productivity and ensuring social equity.
The forum is expected to adopt reports on proposals and recommendations of the forum; priority fields in sustainable development; and mechanisms and recommendations on how to bring into play the role of young Vietnamese intellectuals globally.
The first Global Young Vietnamese Intellectual Forum was held in Da Nang city in November 2018, looking to capitalise on the strength of the young intelligentsia in the Industry 4.0 era.
The event, held by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, attracted over 200 young Vietnamese intellectuals from 21 countries./.