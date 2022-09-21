Business Rare Vietnamese ginseng successfully cultivated in Khanh Hoa Ngoc Linh ginseng (Panax vietnamensis Ha et Grushv) has been successfully cultivated in Hon Ba Nature Reserve in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa as part of a pilot project conducted from 2019 to June 2022.

Business Mega Us Expo 2022 promotes Vietnam, RoK partnership in innovation, startup The Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) Trade Fair (Mega Us Expo 2022) kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on September 21, with a number of memoranda of understanding (MoU) being signed between the two sides on cooperation in innovation and technology transfer.