The largest online shopping event in Vietnam this year attracted more than 1,000 participating brands, with nearly 50,000 goods items, up to 70% discount, and prizes up to 2 billion dong. The heat of Online Friday 2019 is quickly spreading. On the morning of December 6, the programme received 20 million customer interactions and 300,000 app downloads.

With the theme "Super promotion, quality products", participating businesses are committed to selling products with quality and clear origin. Online shopping fair brings practical benefits to both consumers and manufacturers.

Along with the strict control of goods’ quality, technical infrastructure and accompanying services were also enhanced in this year's event.

Online Friday is approved by the Government and held annually on the first Friday of December. This year the event aims to reach over 2.5 trillion dong in transactions./.

