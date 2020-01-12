Business CLMV senior economic officials meet in Hanoi Senior economic officials from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) gathered in Hanoi on January 12 for their 18th meeting hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Vietnamese firms seek food business chances in India With support from the trade office of the Vietnamese Embassy in India, many Vietnamese firms participated the third international exhibition and trade fair (Indus Food 2020) held in India’s Uttar Pradesh state from January 8-10, seeking business and cooperation chances in confectionery, drinks and fruit.

Business More work needed to fight trade fraud, smuggling More measures are needed in the fight against trade fraud and illegal cross-border smuggling between Vietnam and other countries, which continues to be a problem, the General Department of Customs has said.

Business Vietjet Air launches new routes linking Can Tho with Taiwan, RoK Budget carrier Vietjet Air on January 12 launched two new air routes linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho with Taipei of Taiwan and Seoul of the Republic of Korea (RoK).