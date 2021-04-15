Government looks into tasks for coming time
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a Government meeting on April 15 to launch tasks for the time ahead.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (centre) speaks at the Government meeting on April 15 (Photo: VNA)
This is the first Government meeting since new Cabinet members were elected at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly earlier this month.
During the day-long event, participants are discussing the Government’s action plan to implement the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, the Government’s working regulations, the disbursement of public investment, the COVID-19 prevention and control, and the COVID-19 vaccination.
The preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026, along with the organisation of the national high school examinations, are also under consideration./.