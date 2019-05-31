At the regular press conference of the Government (Photo: VNA)

The Government will consider incentives to encourage firms to buy clean pork for freezing and storage amid the spread of the African swine fever disease, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said at the Government’s regular press conference on May 31.The Deputy Minister said the move firstly aims to ease difficulties for pig farmers, and at the same time keep the meat market stable.He added that this is a difficult task due to consumers’ habit of favouring fresh meat, and limited capacity of freezing storage of businesses.He said local authorities and agencies will join hands with firms in the work.According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, there is a high risk of the African swine fever disease to spread wider. As of May 30, a total of 3,279 communes in 307 districts of 46 provinces and cities had been affected, with more than 2 million pigs culled.The ministry urged the purchase of safe pork in disease hit areas for storage to reduce losses for farmers, keep pork price stable and ensure stable meat supply for the market.The ministry also urged tightening market inspection to prevent the trading and transport of pigs and related products of unclear origin to curb the spread of diseases.-VNA