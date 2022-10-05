Business Higher funding costs to have limited impact on Vietnamese banks The Vietnamese central bank’s move to lift short-term deposit rate caps is likely to raise the average cost of funds – both deposit and interbank rates – for Vietnamese commercial banks.

Business National CPI up 3.32% in third quarter Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in the third quarter of this year expanded 3.32% as compared with the corresponding time last year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Firms change capital-raising plans amid bearish sentiment Many firms have begun to change their capital-raising plans amid the recent decline in the stock market, according to experts.