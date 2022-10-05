Government’s resolution helps to boost economic growth: workshop
Participants at a workshop in Hanoi on October 5 viewed the Government’s Resolution No. 128/NQ-CP on safe, flexible adaptation to and effective control of COVID-19 as an important turning point which has positively affected the national economic growth.
After one year of implementing the resolution, dated October 11, 2021, Vietnam has better controlled the pandemic and experienced a rapid socio-economic recovery, they said.
Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong cited the figure by the General Statistics Office (GSO) showing that the country’s GDP contracted by 6% in Q3 2021, mainly due to travel restrictions put in place to prevent pandemic spread.
Following the adoption of the resolution, the country's GDP has achieved positive growth right in the fourth quarter of 2021, he continued.
Resolution 128, together with the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 43/2022/QH15 on fiscal and monetary policies in support of the programme on socio-economic recovery and development, and other solutions have helped to maintain the economic recovery, towards sustainable recovery and development, the official noted.
The GSO said the national GDP grew by 13.67% in the third quarter of this year.
The three months posted such high growth as the same period last year saw the COVID-19 pandemic breaking out strongly and seriously affecting production and business activities.
With upbeat signs reported in almost all aspects between January and September, the GDP was estimated to rise 8.83% for the period, the highest nine-month growth recorded in 2011-2022.
Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong said the COVID-19 fatality rate in Vietnam stands at onlhy 0.02%, as compared with the world average of 1.2%, noting that vaccination is an important prevention measure.
More than 260.23 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far.
Dr. Angela Pratt, WHO Chief Representative in Vietnam, stressed that Vietnam made a sound decision to adopt the resolution, and that the Southeast Asian nation has been very successful in pandemic containment.
Vietnam’s achievements are attributable to the Government’s leadership and commitments, including timely, suitable policies and guidelines like the resolution, she said./.