Business Vietjet launches Da Lat-Seoul route Vietjet on January commenced its latest international route connecting the resort city of Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong and Seoul – the capital city of the Republic of Korea.

Business EVFTA makes Vietnam more attractive to EU investors: German media Foreign investors, especially those from the European Union (EU) would find it more appealing to land investment in Vietnam when the EU- Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect, according to German broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW).

Business Hanoi to have enough pork during Tet: officials Hanoi will not have to face a shortage of pork during the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, an official of the capital city’s Industry and Trade Department has said.