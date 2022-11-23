Culture - Sports Vietnamese heritage reaches international friends The final round of Miss Tourism World 2022 will be held from November 28 to December 3, with activities having already spanned many Vietnamese tourist attractions in Hanoi, Ninh Binh, Phu Tho, Son La, and Vinh Phuc. These activities are expected to help promote Vietnamese heritage among international friends.

Culture - Sports Ancient costumes on show to celebrate heritage day As many as 100 traditional costumes of various periods throughout history were on display in downtown Hanoi on November 22 to celebrate Vietnam Culture Heritage Day.

Culture - Sports Developing Vietnamese culture imbued with national identity November 23 has been chosen as “Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day”, to encourage people from all walks of life to actively participate in protecting and promoting the value of national cultural heritage.