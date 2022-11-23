Grandmaster Le Quang Liem places third at Champions Chess Tour
Vietnamese Grandmaster Le Quang Liem (Source: baovanhoa.vn)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Vietnamese Grandmaster Le Quang Liem finished third in the last tournament of the Champions Chess Tour, the world largest online chess competition organised by the king of chess, Magnus Carlsen.
In the last game on November 21, Liem, the world No 20, successfully defeated No 14 Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan 3-1.
He finished the tournament with 11 points. He secured three points each from GM Wesley So of the US, GM Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland and Mamedyarov. Two other points came from two tie-break losses to Anish Giri of the Netherlands and world No 1 Carlsen of Norway.
The Vietnamese failed to earn a point when facing Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu and Erigaisi Arjun of India.
Liem, who finished behind Carlsen who claimed 20 points and So with 13, received a 27,500 USD bonus.
After nine tournaments of the Champions Chess Tour, the former world blitz chess champion stood at fourth overall and pocketed 123,000 USD.
The top three were Carlsen, Duda and Praggnanandhaa, respectively.
Liem, who is living and working in the US, will return to Vietnam to compete in the National Sport Games in December in Quang Ninh./.