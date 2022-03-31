Business Government orders more measures to stabilise stock market Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, on behalf of PM Pham Minh Chinh, has directed the implementation of measures to ensure the stock market operates in a stable, safe, smooth, public and transparent manner and develops sustainably.

Business FDI disbursement hits five-year high Disbursement of foreign direct investment in Vietnam rose by 7.8 percent compared to 2021 to 4.42 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, a five-year record.

Business Real estate market riding high Favourable factors, including the Government’s support packages and the reopening of tourism, have given a fresh impetus to the real estate market.

Business Reference exchange rate down 35 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,100 VND/USD on March 31, down 35 VND from the previous day.