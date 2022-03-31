Great efforts needed to ensure oil, gas supply in Q2: official
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will instruct enterprises to work to ensure domestic oil and gas supply in the second quarter of this year, Deputy Minister Do Thang Hai has said.
The oil and gas supply for the next three months excludes the amount from the Nghi Son Oil Refinery, he said at a Hanoi press conference on March 30, noting that the ministry has assigned 10 major importers to push up their work.
The ministry will also hold working sessions with the refinery to review its operation and supply capacity for the third quarter, the official added.
Earlier, Hoang Anh Tuan, deputy head of the MoIT’s Domestic Market Department, said Nghi Son, which makes up 35 percent of the total oil and gas supply to the market, has failed to ensure the supply due to some reasons.
Although the refinery has made a report on its production and supply restoration plan, there is no detailed plan for May and June.
Addressing a recent sitting of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue also suggested the Government set out clear scenarios to ensure energy safety and security, as well as fuel supply and demand in any circumstances.
He said such scenarios are crucial given ongoing tensions in the world, and the domestic supply crunch.
Hue ordered comprehensive solutions to quickly remove obstacles to the operation of the Nghi Son Oil Refinery, one of the two major local refineries.
The management of domestic fuel prices should keep up with developments of global prices to ensure harmony of interests of the State, people and businesses, he noted./.