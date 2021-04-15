Business Vietnamese firm launches nutrition research institute in Sweden The Vietnam Nutrition Food JSC (NutiFood) launched its Nutifood Nutrition Research Institute in Sweden (NNRIS) during a ceremony in HCM City on April 14.

Business Vietnam cooperates with US for responsible agriculture Vietnam wants to cooperate with the US for a responsible agriculture, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan told outgoing US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink at their working session on April 13.

Business Tra Vinh expands forest coverage The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tra Vinh plans to grow new forests from now to 2025, increasing the province’s total forest area to 10,000ha and reaching a forest coverage rate of 4.2 percent.

Politics First Vietnamese businesswoman to be honoured with France’s Legion of Honour Chairwoman of the Sovico Group and CEO of Vietjet Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao has been granted with the Legion of Honour by the French Government for her special contributions to Vietnam’s relations with France and Europe.