Business HCM City’s economy sees rosy signs: meeting Ho Chi Minh City’s economy showed significant improvements in the first half of this year, especially in retail, services and tourism, heard a meeting held by the municipal People’s Committee on June 29.

Business Green consumption and online shopping boom in Vietnam Consumers were increasingly attaching importance to sustainability over time, said Dang Thuy Ha, northern director of NielsenIQ Vietnam, at a recent event in Hanoi.

Business Vietnam attracts over 13.4 billion USD in FDI in H1 Vietnam had attracted a total of 13.43 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) from the beginning of this year to June 20, down 4.3% year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Reference exchange rate up 17 VND on June 30 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,800 VND/USD on June 30, up 17 VND from the previous day.