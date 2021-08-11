Business King Coffee announces project connecting farm produce suppliers TNI King Coffee Ltd. has launched the “Happy Farmers” project, which serves a bridge that links long–term cooperation with reputable and capable Vietnamese suppliers, aiming to bring Vietnamese farm produce to the world.

Business Reference exchange rate down 9 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,178 VND/USD on August 10, down 9 VND from the previous day.

Business Electronics exports forecast to be robust this year The electronics industry is forecast to have a robust year, driven by the increase in demand for communications’ products due to demand caused by social distancing measures implemented to tackled rising cases of COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.