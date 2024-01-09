Travel Vietjet adds four aircraft to serve passengers during Lunar New Year Vietjet has received four wet-leased aircraft to expand its fleet of 103 aircraft, offering more flying opportunities for passengers at affordable prices to serve the traveling demands of people during the peak season.

Travel 2024 expected to be good year for domestic tourism 2024 is expected to be a good year for Vietnam's tourism sector as positive signals have been seen in many destinations such as Phu Quoc, Tay Ninh and Da Nang right from the beginning of the year.

Travel Hoi An, HCM City among trending destinations: TripAdvisor The world’s largest travel site TripAdvisor has revealed that its Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best 2023 honours Hoi An ancient city and Ho Chi Minh City in its “Trending Destinations” category.

Travel Hanoi honoured in two categories of TripAdvisor’s leading awards Hanoi has been honoured in two categories of the Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best 2023 by TripAdvisor – the world's largest travel guidance platform.