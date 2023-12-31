Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago: World Cultural Heritage
Ha Long Bay-Cat Ba Archipelago in the northern Province of Quang Ninh and neighbouring Hai Phong City is the first Vietnamese inter-provincial site listed by the UNESCO as a World Natural Heritage. UNESCO’s recognition has enhanced the value of this vast, majestic, and beautiful area.
-
Tourists paddle kayaks and explore caves on Ha Long Bay. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Tourists explore Sung Sot Cave (cave of surprise). (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Lan Ha Bay area (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The beautiful coastal cross-island road on Cat Ba Island (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Tourists take a boat on Lan Ha Bay to explore the Light Cave and the Dark Cave. (Photo: VNP/VNA)