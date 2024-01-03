Culture - Sports Cho Quan Church - Earliest Catholic Construction in HCM City Located in District 5, Cho Quan Church is considered the oldest cathedral in Ho Chi Minh City, with 300-year-old Gothic architecture. The church is now an attractive destination, drawing visitors and pilgrims.

Videos New rice celebrations of Xo Dang ethnic people the Xo Dang ethnic people in the Central Highlands, and is where the villagers thank the Gods and the genies and pray to them to be blessed with a bumper crop, a full stock of rice and maize, productive animals, prosperity, and happiness.

Culture - Sports Festival spotlights Hue’s cultural heritage A kaleidoscope of festive activities will be held throughout 2024 in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue in the framework of the Hue Festival 2024, the provincial People’s Committee said on January 1.