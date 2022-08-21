Destinations Infographic Ha Long Bay: A world wonder with global value Ha Long Bay, in the Gulf of Tonkin, includes some 1,600 islands and islets, forming a spectacular seascape of limestone pillars. The site's outstanding scenic beauty is complemented by its great biological interest.

Destinations Infographic Pedestrian spaces in Hanoi For many years, pedestrian streets have been considered a unique tourism product of the capital city.

Destinations Infographic Quang Nam - The Essence of Central Vietnam Quang Nam is famous in Vietnam travel map for its cultural and historical values, especially the UNESCO heritages such as Hoi An ancient town, My Son Sanctuary, Bai Choi performance art, and Cu Lao Cham Biosphere Reserve.