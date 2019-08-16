Ha Long Bay says no to plastic waste

Disposable plastic products will be replaced by products made of environmentally-friendly materials by business facilities in Ha Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh from September 1.
VNA
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 11:03:18
