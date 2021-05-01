A medical check point in Dao Ly commune. (Photo: VNA)

Ha Nam, (VNA) – The northern province of Ha Nam has imposed lockdown on Dao Ly commune in its Ly Nhan district, the latest hotbed of COVID-19.



Under dispatch 01/CD-UBND of the provincial People’s Committee, the lockdown started at 13:00 May 1, while two other communes – Bac Ly and Chan Ly – began to implement social distancing measures also at the same time.



Restaurants, hair and beauty salons across the district are ordered to close, as are facilities providing cultural and sport services until further notice.



The district authorities are required to coordinate with the provincial health department, police and military command to quickly trace all people who had made contact with COVID-19 patients and isolate infections.



The Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee also instructed all departments, agencies, organisations and local administrations in the province to tighten the enforcement of pandemic prevention measures, including the suspension of events gathering large numbers of people such as weddings, parties and meetings.



The centrally-run hospital of Bach Mai has completed a temporary hospital for COVID-19 treatment in Ha Nam within only 24 hours, which will treat patients in severe conditions.

The COVID-19 hospital set up in Ha Nam (Photo: VNA)

The temporary hospital, set up in Phu Ly city, can test 10,000 samples a day, and was ready to receive patients in the morning of May 1./.

