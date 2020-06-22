The Tam Chuc tourism site has introduced new offerings for the summer, including yacht sailing on the 600-ha Tam Chuc Lake. Nearby is the 1,000-year-old Mau Temple, which has been reconstructed according to the original design, on the slopes of a mountain with lake views.

With new tourism offerings becoming available, Tam Chuc tourism site will become a hotspot in boosting local tourism and will help revive the industry./.

VNA